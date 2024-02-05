The Washington Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy last offseason to serve as their assistant coach and offenive coordinator. After signing a two-year contract, Bieniemy was let go after just one season.

This came in part to the team hiring former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach. Quinn announced that Bieniemy would not return to Washington as part of his staff.

With the sort of surprising move, Bieniemy is now a free agent coach and is free to sign anywhere he'd like.

Both of Washington's head coach (Ron Rivera) and assitant head coach/offensive coordinator (Bieniemy) have been let go off this off-season while the team rebuilds their roster under new leadership.

After having an NFL career that spanned eight years, Bieniemy broke into the coaching ranks in 2013. He spent his first four years with the Kansas City Chiefs as their running backs coach. Bieniemy was then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, a role he'd hold until departing for the Commanders in 2023.

NFL fans stunned while learning that Eric Bieniemy was let go of Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders

Many fans were shocked upon hearing the news that the Washington Commanders would be moving on from Bieniemy as their assistant coach and offensive coordinator. Some think Bieniemy is being done wrong by the NFL, while others questioned a Kansas City reunion.

Here's how fans reacted to this shocking news:

The Washington Commanders replace Eric Bieniemy with Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury during Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons

In a corresponding move of getting rid of Eric Bieniemy, the Washington Commanders have replaced him with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Quinn said that adding Kingsbury to the Commanders' coaching staff reminds him of when he made the decision to add Kyle Shanahan as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator.

"He was hard to go against... Going against Kliff you had those same feelings. This is tough."

Kingsbury began his coaching career in 2013, when he became Texas Tech's head coach. He coached there for six seasons, posting a lackluster 35-40 record.

His tenure at Texas Tech eventually landed him a job as the Arizona Cardinals. Kingsbury went on to be their head coach from 2019-202. He reached the postseason one time, and had a regular season record of 28-37-1 in four seasons.

Kingsbury wil have a reduced role this year, as he will just take care of the offenseive duties. This opportunity provides him a chance to rejuvenate his coaching career.