ESPN analyst predicts $110,000,000 WR move for Patriots after failed Tee Higgins pursuit

The New England Patriots were expected to sign Tee Higgins in free agency, but the Cincinnati Bengals are set to franchise tag him. With Higgins likely to stay in Cincinnati, ESPN analyst Ben Solak urges the Patriots to trade for DK Metcalf or DJ Moore.

Solak believes New England needs to get Drake Maye a No. 1 receiver and Metcalf and Moore make sense.

"After trying (and failing) in the Tee Higgins market, the Patriots will put together a solid trade for a veteran receiver," Solak said. "DK Metcalf and DJ Moore are the two names that make the most sense. The Patriots won't mind sending away draft capital for immediate contributors, as they plan to trade out of the No. 4 overall pick anyway."

Metcalf is entering the final year of his three-year $72 million deal. Moore, meanwhile, is entering the second year of his four-year $110 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

If New England can acquire either Moore or Metcalf it would be a big boost to their offense. It would give Maye a legitimate weapon and boost the Patriots' offense.

Maye played in 13 games going 225-for-338 for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Patriots in his rookie season.

Patriots coach wants aggressive but not reckless offense

New England hired Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach and he is expecting the offense to be much better. Vrabel says with Maye under center, he wants an aggressive but not reckless offense.

"We mentioned things like, 'Aggressive but not reckless,'" Vrabel said during his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium, via NBC. "We have to be able to take chances. How do we create plays without having to throw the ball 50 yards down field and just sit there taking shots?

"The creativity -- we want to be versatile enough, if the players can handle it. You look at zone scheme in the run game, being able to run gap scheme to things that the defense might do. Be under center, be in the shotgun."

However, to be able to take chances, the Patriots will need to give Maye some true weapons to bolster the offense, which is why Solak thinks New England should trade for Moore or Metcalf.

The Patriots went 4-13 in the 2024 NFL season.

