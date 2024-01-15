"Even Tchouameni is trolling the Cowboys lmaoooo": $107,000,000 Real Madrid star's tweet on Dallas' playoff loss goes viral

The Dallas Cowboys haven't had much success in the playoffs over the past two decades. However, the recent upset by the Green Bay Packers surprised almost every NFL fan, as the NFC's number two seed was eliminated in the first round.

Real Madrid’s star Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined the team from AS Monaco in 2022 for a transfer value of $107 million recently expressed his views on the Cowboys’ performance vs Packers.. His post on X, which called the loss 'embarrassing,' has garnered multiple likes and reposts as of Monday morning.

"We have to talk bout Dallas That’s Embarassing #ToniKroosVoice"

On social media, NFL fans expressed surprise that an international soccer player was even aware of Dallas' failure. Others were startled that he was paying attention to other sporting events barely hours after Real Madrid's great triumph over Barcelona.

Below are some of the comments by NFL fans on Aurelien Tchouameni's recent post about the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers:

Dak Prescott takes blame for Cowboys loss

From the start of the first quarter, the Dallas Cowboys didn't appear to be as dominant as they were during the regular season. The defense was unable to stop Jordan Love and the Packers from the start, and Dallas' offense wasn't in sync.

After the 48-32 loss to the Packers and the elimination from the playoffs, quarterback Dak Prescott took the blame when speaking to reporters. He said that the little bit of offense that they were able to muster up came way too late for a comeback.

"I sucked tonight," Prescott said. "And that's it. It's about winning, and winning in the playoffs. We got it going a little bit late, but none of that mattered at that point. Fought. That’s all I really know how to do. But it’s about winning, and it’s about winning in the playoffs and getting to the last game and winning that as well. Yeah, tough.”

“Obviously, I didn’t play well. I wish I had that answer for you."

The quarterback's attempt to accept responsibility may not be enough, given that his head coach's future is uncertain. Even before Dallas hit the field, there were calls for Mike McCarthy to be fired.