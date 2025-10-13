Ex-Chiefs HC flames Tua Tagovailoa blaming teammates after Dolphins loss potentially resulting in wasted 2025 season

Things are not looking good for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Heading into Week 6 against the LA Chargers, they were already 1-4, with their last win coming against the New York Jets on Sep. 29.

The Chargers game provided them with a chance to grab their second win of the season, but they fell into a hole in the third quarter and never got out. An ambitious fight in the fourth quarter wasn't enough to dig them out, and they went home with a 29-27 loss.

In the postgame press conference, Tagovailoa mentioned some players' lack of discipline and commitment, including being late for meetings or not showing up at all.

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards discussed the Dolphins' predicament on "NFL on ESPN," mentioning Tagovailoa's comments about some players' lack of motivation.

"There's some soul-searching being done right now," he said in a clip on Sunday [02:40]. "And how they respond to all this. They're seeing all this on television and what they've said and all the comments. And now this is one of those deals, it's nice to have a players' meeting. Who's leading the meeting? And are the players accountable to each other?"

"Because you don't want to waste the season. This could be a waste of season because of finger-pointing. And you're gonna find out what kind of football team you are going forward. They're a 1-5 football team."

Herm Edwards dives into who the Dolphins used to be under coach Mike McDaniel

Herm Edwards also zoomed in on what the Dolphins have to do to get back to winning ways.

"[The Dolphins] have to get the locker room right," he said [02:10]. "Tua mentioned it. And he's the guy, he's the quarterback, he understands that ... This team has too much talent to play like this. This was a team that, when Coach took over, they were high-flying, and you wanted to watch them. Now, they've become a team that finds ways to lose games, and that's never good."

Miami will look to bounce back in Week 7 when it visits Huntington Bank Field to face the Cleveland Browns, who are trying to figure things out with a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.

