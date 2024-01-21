Ex-Cowboys WR rips suggestions of Taylor Swift being handed Super Bowl ring: “Chill the f**k out”

A question was posed about whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs should give Taylor Swift a Super Bowl ring if they defend their title this year. The superstar has been a massive part of their season and has been at the majority of their games, including last week's ice cold playoff victory.

However, one former NFL wide receiver has poured cold water on this question. He was blunt in saying that there's no way Swift should be given a ring for her contributions.

Dez Bryant responded on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Chill the f**k out."

Swift has been in the stands for plenty of games as she supports her boyfriend Travis Kelce. As engagement rumors swirl, FanDuel pondered whether or not she should get a different ring if the Chiefs go all the way.

The former Dallas Cowboys wideout believes that's a preposterous idea and that there's no logical reason to give her a ring since she's not an official part of the team.

Can Taylor Swift's Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift, in her first official year of Kansas City Chiefs fandom, is seeing her team take on the NFL playoffs in an unfamiliar position. They struggled a bit this season en route to the three seed. This weekend's matchup will be their first road AFC playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era.

They do not have the offense they usually do. The pass catchers have generally not played well and that includes Travis Kelce. Their defense is exceptional, but the offense isn't as electric and that has given them issues.

They currently have the fourth-best odds of winning it all, which isn't ideal. They're lower than the Buffalo Bills, whom they face. They also trail the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in that order.

It is a tall order for them to repeat this year, as they face longer odds than they're used to. Mahomes and company will have to go on an epic run (on the road no less) to get through the gauntlet of the AFC and then face some incredible team from the NFC to do it.