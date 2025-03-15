Ex-NFL QB suggests Aaron Rodgers is keeping Steelers from signing Russell Wilson 

While Russell Wilson remains a free agent, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still attempting to figure out their quarterback situation for the 2025 season. The team is reportedly interested in future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

While on FS1's "The Facility" on Friday, former quarterback and host Chase Daniel suggested that Aaron Rodgers is the main reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers have not re-signed Russell Wilson by now.

"I don't think anyone in their career right now needs Aaron Rodgers, if I'm being completely honest with you, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look Tomlin has himself in a little bit of a conundrum because he offered Sam Darnold, that was his number one choice I think, didn't get him. Justin Fields, didn't get him. They've pissed Russell Wilson off by making him his fourth choice.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Rogers is a third choice and now holding the Steelers franchise hostage because they can't go out and sign Russell because they don't want Russell, but they need Russell, but Aaron Rogers is waiting. And we're all waiting on them because Aaron Rogers is waiting on the Vikings. So I don't think that Tomlin needs Aaron Rogers. I personally don't know if an Aaron Rodgers gets you to the Super Bowl."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Below is a clip from the show where Chase Daniel mentioned this.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Rodgers was officially cut by the New York Jets earlier this week and has become an unrestricted free agent as well. It will be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers is under center for any team when the NFL season rolls around.

Russell Wilson met with New York Giants

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to figure things out about their quarterback situation, Russell Wilson is meeting with teams to see about his future. On Thursday, he reportedly met with the Cleveland Browns and on Friday, he had a meeting with the New York Giants.

Wilson did not sign with either team after the meeting and at the time of writing, he remains a free agent. With so few starting quarterback positions available, it will be interesting to see what happens next for the former Super Bowl winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.