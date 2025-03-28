Ex-NFL QB urges Browns to draft Abdul Carter over Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns hold the second-overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. This gives them an opportunity to add one of the best overall prospects this year and potentially change the direction of their entire franchise.

Many around the league believe that they will be in the market for a quarterback with this, and Shedeur Sanders appears to be the most likely candidate. Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel disagrees with this strategy. He explained during Friday's episode of "The Facility" that they would be better off using the pick on Abdul Carter instead:

"I like the best player in the draft right here, and that's Abdul Carter. You're telling me you can get a generational guy that has the ceiling, in my opinion, not just because he wore 11 at Penn State, and not just because he looks like Micah Parsons.

"That's how good I think this guy can get potentially. And the you pair him with Myles Garrett, you have the best defensive line in football."

Daniel went into more detail, explaining that while QB is a concern, if there are doubts, they shouldn't just gamble with an early pick:

"I get that they have to get this next quarterback right, especially after the colossal mistake you made with Deshaun Watson. Unless you're 10,000% sure that Shedeur Sanders is going to be your franchise quarterback for the next decade, you can't take him."

The Browns recently signed Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Pairing him with Abdul Carter has the potential to make one of the most dominant pairs of edge rushers ever, which could be an attractive situation for them.

The issue is that if they do take Carter, they still have major questions to answer about their quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson suffered an injury that could cost him much of the 2025 season, and for the most part, he has been a major disappointment for the Browns.

Browns' QB situation for 2025 NFL season

Deshaun Watson (image credit: Getty)

Deshaun Watson is not going to be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season and he could be in line to miss the entire year with his injury, according to recent rumors. The Cleveland Browns recently acquired Kenny Pickett during the offseason and he is currently the only healthy quarterback on their roster.

This situation is what strongly suggests that they could be targeting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with their second-overall pick. Their current position guarantees them an opportunity to land either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the consensus top-two prospects in the position this year. If they pass on both of them, they may take one later on, or instead bring in another veteran.

