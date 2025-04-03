Ex-NFL scout compares Shedeur Sanders to 41,245-yard, 257-TD QB amid Andy Dalton parallels before 2025 draft

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff shared a unique comparison for Shedeur Sanders heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is one of the more polarizing figures heading into the NFL Draft and is expected to be a top-five pick. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been called brash and arrogant by an anonymous NFL quarterback's coach, which could impact his draft stock.

Yet, speaking on Colin Cowherd's show, Middlekauff said a good player comp for Sanders is Derek Carr, despite others saying it is Andy Dalton.

“I would throw Derek Carr in there as well," Middlekauff said at 8:29. "That type of skill set. Historically, Shedeur Sanders, those guys, went pick 35 and pick 36. I think 10 years ago, he's going in the second round, and people are very excited about him. Jimmy Garoppolo as well, at the end of the second round.”

Carr is the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and has had a solid NFL career.

Carr has thrown for 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions in his NFL career. He's played in 11 seasons and has been the starter in all 11 years. Carr is also a four-time Pro Bowler.

Former NFL QB compares Shedeur Sanders to Andy Dalton

John Middlekauff thought a good player comparison for Shedeur Sanders was Derek Carr. However, former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck believes Andy Dalton makes more sense as a comparison for Sanders.

"My comp on Shedeur Sanders has kind of been in that like Andy Dalton range. People have compared him to Kirk Cousins," Hasselbeck said, via Yahoo. "Those are compliments. Both of those guys have thrown for over 250 touchdowns through their NFL careers.

"Both of those guys have led teams to the playoffs. But when you're talking about the top half of Round 1 (of the NFL draft), you're looking for elite traits. And he just doesn't have those."

Although Dalton and Carr aren't Hall of Famers, they both are good NFL quarterbacks and are quarterbacks teams can win with. Although Sanders likely feels he can be better, having both of their careers would be a successful career.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with the Buffaloes.

