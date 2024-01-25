Ex-Titans OT Taylor Lewan gets labeled ‘jobless’ by Ravens fans over controversial Lamar Jackson take

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson get ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. And former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan thinks he knows how to slow Jackson down.

Jackson has been on fire this season, going 13-3 as a starter and helping the Ravens win the AFC North. He set career-highs in pass completions, attempts, yards and yards per throw while adding 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Ahead of his showdown against the stout Kansas City defense, the Chiefs defense will be ready for Jackson.

Appearing on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Lewan said he knew the formula to stop Jackson:

"There is a formula to beat Lamar and it's making him go East to West. Make him throw the football. With Pat, it's kind of like you plaster guys in coverage and hope to God you get to him with three or four."

"It's very difficult playing Pat and if you have the right athletes from Kansas City which they might, they could, they neutralize Jackson with that running capability."

NFL fans call out Taylor Lewan for his controversial take on Lamar Jackson

Fans didn't seem to agree with Taylor Lewan's take on containing Lamar Jackson.

Here are some fan reactions on X:

Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win MVP despite some thinking he's a one-dimensional quarterback

Lamar Jackson during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens.

It's getting ridiculous when sports personalities and former players like Taylor Lewan criticize Lamar Jackson as a passer.

When you look at his numbers in his career, Jackson has been an efficient passer. In six seasons in the NFL, he's completed 64.5 percent of his passes while throwing for 125 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. He's thrown for 15,887 yards and has a career passer rating of 98.0.

On top of being a more than efficient passer, Jackson is one of the best running quarterbacks. He's rushed for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Jackson is also the favorite to win this year's MVP award with +220 odds.

