Exclusive: Antonio Brown's accountant, Alex Gunaris, speaks on the current situation at Albany Empire: Part One

Following my article titled, "How much did Antonio Brown pay for Albany Empire? Unwrapping Super Bowl winner's AFL controversy", Mr. Brown's personal accountant and the Albany Empire's team accountant, Alex Gunaris, reached out to me via LinkedIn to clarify some important points. He indicated that he had important information that would shed significant light on Mr. Brown's side of the story. We subsequently set up a meeting to get our facts in order.

In this article, I will highlight the key points of our discussion. Hopefully, this will give readers a more transparent and unbiased view of Mr. Antonio Brown and the Albany Empire's perspective. Kindly note that this will be a three-part series of exclusives, so stay posted for the rest of the interview. This is just the beginning.

Bussin' With The Boys @BussinWTB Here was part of Antonio Brown’s interview yesterday, less than 24 hours before The National Arena League kicked Brown’s Albany Empire out of the league Here was part of Antonio Brown’s interview yesterday, less than 24 hours before The National Arena League kicked Brown’s Albany Empire out of the league 😬 https://t.co/VNyB26iCm1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Gunaris on advising Mr. Antonio Brown about the initial purchase of the Albany Empire

Nick: Where are you on board with Mr. Antonio Brown's purchase of the Albany Empire franchise?

Alex G: I supported Antonio in either option he chose. From a business standpoint, it would have been beneficial to let the team go under this year and take the time to put the proper pieces in place and organize a new team. We were rushed into purchasing this team and were days away from the Albany Empire not even playing this year. If Antonio did not step in when he did, any games wouldn't have been played for the season. However, Antonio wanted to keep the team in Albany and give the city their team. His number one goal was to give kids a chance to get on the football field and showcase their skills for an opportunity to play in the NFL. His decision to step in was not because of money.

About Antonio Brown's accountant, Alex Gunaris

Alex Gunaris is an experienced accountant and the owner of Gunaris and Associates, a top-notch accounting firm in the United States of America. He is skilled in management, payroll, managerial and financial accounting, chart of accounts creation, internal auditing, business start-ups, mergers and acquisitions, employee training, sales tax reporting, multi-state tax filings, payroll tax filings, IRS resolutions, fixed asset management, depreciation, general ledger analysis, and accounting clean up.

Alex Gunaris is the personal accountant of NFL legend Antonio Brown, and he also counts his professional football team, the Albany Empire, as a client. His favorite saying is, "You can't have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic" - Stephen C. Hogan.

Poll : 0 votes