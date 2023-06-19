Exclusive: Antonio Brown's accountant, Alex Gunaris, speaks on the current situation at Albany Empire: Part Three

Following my article titled, "How much did Antonio Brown pay for Albany Empire? Unwrapping Super Bowl winner's AFL controversy", Mr. Brown's personal accountant and the Albany Empire's team accountant, Alex Gunaris, reached out to me via LinkedIn to clarify some important points. He indicated that he had important information that would shed significant light on Mr. Brown's side of the story. We subsequently fixed a meeting to get our facts in order.

In this article, I will highlight the key points of our discussion. Hopefully, this will give readers a more transparent and unbiased view of Mr. Antonio Brown and the Albany Empire's perspective. Kindly note that this will be a three-part series of exclusives, so stay posted for the rest of the interview. This is the final exclusive.

Alex Gunaris on The State of New York Insurance Fund putting a cap on player's payroll

Nick: What did The State of New York do regarding the Albany Empire payroll?

Alex G: The State of New York Insurance Fund capped our player payroll at $116k for the year. If we went over that amount, we would have been penalized next year and made to pay another $1.5 million plus in premiums. At the beginning of the season, we had the highest payroll in the league. With this cap from NY, we had to cut all of our good players, so we fell under the $116k, therefore, leading to a bad product on the field because we couldn't sign top-quality guys. The prior ownership bypassed all this by saying the team operated in Connecticut, which is false and actually against the law. The State of New York was utterly unwilling to work with us. We had many phone calls with the state, attorneys, etc., and even told them the team only makes a little in a year, but the state didn't care.

Nick: Thanks, Alex. It's been a pleasure talking to you. Thank you for your time.

Alex G: You're welcome, Nick. Thanks for having me.

Alex Gunaris on his reasons for reaching out after reading my original article:

Nick: So, Alex. Why did you reach out after reading my original article about your friend and client, Antonio Brown?

Alex G: The answer is simple, Nick. My goals are to help Antonio, bring facts and truth to this matter and the public, and help people see that Antonio Brown isn't a bad guy. He cares a lot, has a good heart, and tried everything to keep the team in Albany.

About Antonio Brown's Accountant, Alex Gunaris

Alex Gunaris is an experienced accountant and the owner of Gunaris and Associates, a top-notch accounting firm in the United States of America. He is skilled in management, payroll, managerial and financial accounting, chart of accounts creation, internal auditing, business start-ups, mergers and acquisitions, employee training, sales tax reporting, multi-state tax filings, payroll tax filings, IRS resolutions, fixed asset management, depreciation, general ledger analysis, and accounting clean up.

Alex Gunaris is the personal accountant of NFL legend Antonio Brown, and he also counts his professional football team, the Albany Empire, as a client. His favorite saying is, "You can't have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic" - Stephen C. Hogan.

