Exclusive: Antonio Brown's accountant, Alex Gunaris, speaks on the current situation at Albany Empire: Part Two

Following my article titled, "How much did Antonio Brown pay for Albany Empire? Unwrapping Super Bowl winner's AFL controversy", Mr. Brown's personal accountant and the Albany Empire's team accountant, Alex Gunaris, reached out to me via LinkedIn to clarify some important points. He indicated that he had important information that would shed significant light on Mr. Antonio Brown's side of the story. We subsequently fixed a meeting to get our facts in order.

In this article, I will highlight the key points of our discussion. Hopefully, this will give readers a more transparent and unbiased view of Mr. Antonio Brown and the Albany Empire's perspective. Kindly note that this will be a three-part series of exclusives, so stay posted for the rest of the interview. This is the second part.

Alex Gunaris on asking the league for proof to show payments made by other franchises

Nick: What documentation did you ask the league for before they decided to terminate Albany from the league?

Alex G: We asked the league for proof to show us payments made by other teams, the amounts, and if they were paid on time. We wanted to verify we were being treated fairly, due to some other issues we found with the league and to make sure Antonio Brown was not being taken advantage of monetarily. However, the league never provided proof of the other teams paying these fees. They gave us less than 24 hours to comply with their payment demands. They said they had a meeting with other teams in good standing, but we need to find out if they are in good standing because they never provided us proof and held this meeting behind our backs.

Alex Gunaris on the travails of owning a franchise in the NAL and Arena Football Leagues

Nick: What are the pitfalls of owning a franchise in the NAL and AFL?

Alex G: Our workers' compensation policy from the New York State Insurance Fund included a 15,609% additional charge on top of our normal premiums. We are being penalized for the prior ownership and league negligence. The State of New York confirmed this to us, and our premium is high because of the arena league's management and prior issues. Our premium is 50 times higher than any other team. Normal premiums should be $10 to $30k. I voted to let the team go under before the season and move the team to another state that would work with us regarding workers' compensation. Still, Antonio Brown wanted to keep the team in Albany, give the city their team, and get kids on the football field.

Operating a team in the NAL is very difficult from a business perspective. When teams travel for away games, they don't earn any revenue. Therefore, our team and the others make $0 when playing in away games. Only the hosting team earns revenue. Half of our games are at away stadiums, which means we have to budget for making $0 during these games. It's difficult enough to run a business; when you have to pay for expenses during these away games, there is no revenue to offset these expenses.

Nick: Thanks, Alex. It's been a pleasure talking to you. Thank you for your time.

Alex G: You're welcome, Nick. Thanks for having me.

About Antonio Brown's Accountant, Alex Gunaris

Alex Gunaris is an experienced accountant and the owner of Gunaris and Associates, a top-notch accounting firm in the United States of America. He is skilled in management, payroll, managerial and financial accounting, chart of accounts creation, internal auditing, business start-ups, mergers and acquisitions, employee training, sales tax reporting, multi-state tax filings, payroll tax filings, IRS resolutions, fixed asset management, depreciation, general ledger analysis, and accounting clean up.

Alex Gunaris is the personal accountant of NFL legend Antonio Brown, and he also counts his professional football team, the Albany Empire as a client. His favorite saying is, "You can't have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic" - Stephen C. Hogan.

