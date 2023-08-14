Finally, a running back has signed with a new team as former Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott and the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

The long-running saga and guessing game of where Elliott would end up signing is now over as he becomes a new weapon for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

But it appears that not all fans are happy with Ezekiel Elliott signing with the Patriots, and several have mocked Zeke and Jones.

One fan took to Twitter (X) to voice their thoughts:

"He and mac can have a mid off."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott finally landing with a new team.

At face value, it looks like a good pickup as Elliott will help ease the workload on Rhamondre Stevenson as the pair will look to form a nice tandem for Mac Jones to utilize this season.

Can Ezekiel Elliott rediscover his form?

NFC divisional playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Asking if Ezekiel Elliott can regain his form might seem odd for a player who grabbed 12 rushing touchdowns last season, but for Elliott, everything else was rather underwhelming.

He finished with career lows in rushing attempts (231), yards (876), yards per attempt (3.8) and yards per game (58.4).

But as the saying goes, change is as good as a holiday, and now in a new environment, maybe Zeke can rediscover a little juice to help propel the Patriots as they hunt for a playoff spot.

Of course, with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in the AFC East, that will be a tough prospect. But at least Mac Jones now has another weapon at his disposal as he also looks to have a bounce-back year.

The Elliott to Dallas thoughts are now finally put to bed and Zeke will look to hit the ground running for the Patriots when they kick off their season against the Philadelphia Eagles.