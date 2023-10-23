Jonathan Allen was extremely unhappy with the Washington Commanders' situation after yet another disappointing loss, this time to the New York Giants in a 14-7 game that wasn't pleasant for either team or the fans.

Jonathan Allen, a first-round pick from Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been a very good player individually, but the Commanders have not been up to the same championship levels that Nick Saban's team has been. They have only made the playoffs in 2020 since Allen was drafted, a season when they had a negative record and lost in the Wild Card Round.

After the loss to the 1-5 Giants, Allen could not hide his disappointment in what is close to turning out to be another bad season, and he let the reporters know how he's feeling about the organization with some unkind words.

“I’m f***ing tired of this sh*t. I’m f***ing tired of this bullsh*t. It’s been 7 f***ing years of the same sh*t. I’m tired of this sh*t.”

Jonathan Allen's career

It's understandable to see him unhappy with the organization after so many bad years.

The Washington Commanders did not have a winning record since 2016, when they finished 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs. Washington has been involved in a lot of turmoil in recent years following the sale after two and a half decades of Dan Snyder's tenure, and it looks like Ron Rivera might not be the head coach in the 2024 season if they can't reverse out of the mess.

Jonathan Allen, an incredibly dominant player out of Alabama who won multiple individual awards in his college career and was also a national champion in 2015, has made the Pro Bowl in the last two years. He was also an All-SEC from 2014 to 2016, and Unanimous All-American in 2016.

When you're a dominant player who has been in Alabama and was coached by Nick Saban, it's understandable that your standards are the highest possible. The Washington Commanders have not been dominant in the NFL for a long, long time, and while the sale brought hope for the fans, the team still needs to improve on the field.

And it doesn't look like 2023 will be their year once again.