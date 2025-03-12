"F*** this team man" "Love this move": Chargers fans divided over Najee Harris' signing in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed Najee Harris to a one-year contract worth up to $9.25 million on the first day of the NFL's free agency period. The running back had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team's official X account (formerly Twitter) announced the move on Wednesday, tweeting:

"welcome to the cityyy we’ve agreed to terms with RB Najee Harris"

Check out the Los Angeles Chargers' post below:

Fans shared their reactions to the addition of the 2021 Pro Bowler.

"F**K THIS TEAM MAN," a fan - who didn't seem favor the signing - tweeted.

On the contrary, one fan had a different outlook on the pickup, "Love this move ⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️"

"Too bad hes only gonna be able to run outside gonna have 0 holes up the middle unless you do something with our IOL," one fan said, while criticizing the team's interior offensive line.

"That's what's good with Najee. He'll turn -2 yard plays into 4 yard gains. -4 yard gains into atleast back to the line. His issue is that he'll also turn a 50+ yard play into only a 20," one fan commented with mixed feelings.

"Dobbins is just as good," one fan posted - who referred the new Chargers signing to RB J.K. Dobbins.

"Yall said yall failed Herbert and yall haven't done anything to make this team better. come on guys no wr help no TE help No oline no replacement for Bosa. Come on man," one fan said who wanted to see more from his favourite team.

Najee Harris should provide a boost to the Los Angeles Chargers backfield

Najee Harris earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie and has primarily been productive, eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his four years. He has appeared in all 68 Pittsburgh Steelers games since being drafted, showing an ability to stay healthy.

The newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers should provide a boost to their backfield. He has rushed for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on 1,097 carries and 180 receptions for 1,149 yards and six touchdowns.

Los Angeles had a league-average rushing attack in 2024, ranking 17th in the league in rushing offense. While J.K. Dobbins was productive out of the backfield, they could not replicate his production when he was injured.

