Fact Check: Was Quentin Johnston given an invite to attend 2023 Draft by NFL? Exploring why new Chargers WR was not present at the event

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston was an integral part of TCU's magical run to the National Championship in 2022.

The former Horned Frogs wide receiver's pre-draft journey was even documented on ESPN's "Hey Rookie" and he was projected to be a first-round selection.

But, when the cameras panned to all the draft prospects, he was surrounded by family and friends at his own draft party. Which he held at a Dave and Buster's in Dallas, Texas. So, why wasn't he in attendance at the NFL Draft in Kansas City?

Simply because he wasn't invited. According to the New York Post's Ryan Morik, the NFL didn't extend an invite for Johnston to attend the draft festivities live in person.

Morik said due to the fact that the wide receiver was projected to go in the late round between picks 20-28, the fear was that he would drop and be left sitting there. To avoid that instance, the NFL didn't send him an invitation to attend.

He said:

"Those moments certainly made for awkward television, and the league wants to avoid that at all costs. According to CBS Sports, the league believes Johnston will be selected in the "20-28" range, but just in case he's not, the NFL opted not to risk having egg on its face."

That thought process didn't work out well for the NFL. Quentin Johnston was drafted with the 21st overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers, and after night one of the NFL Draft had concluded, there were four draft prospects still waiting in the green room, not drafted. This included Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who was initially projected to be a top-five pick.

Quentin Johnston tied TCU draft record

When the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he tied a school record. He became the highest TCU Horned Frog drafted since Jalen Reagor was drafted in 2020.

Reagor, also a wide receiver, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, also with the 21st pick.

He will now join his TCU quarterback Max Duggan as a teammate once again on the Los Angeles Chargers. The 21 year old had 60 catches last season for 1,069 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He was also an important part of TCU's win over the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. In that game, he had six catches for 163 receiving yards.

But, it was the 72 yard run down the field for the touchdown late in the game that made the biggest impact. He also earned All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and 2022.

