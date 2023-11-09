Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has come under fire for his use of running back Bijan Robinson during the first part of the season.

Taken early in the first round of the 2023 draft at the 8th pick, many expected Robinson to be the focal point of the offense. But alas, Robinson has been used sparingly so far, despite his 517 rushing yards. He only has one touchdown in nine games, with the Falcons going at 50% in the red zone (14/28). Many think the way to remedy that is to give Bijan Robinson the ball.

Fan digs up information on Arthur Smith after Bijan Robinson comments

After his long-winded comments regarding Robinson's lack of use in the red zone, Falcons fans weren't happy, and one has dug up quite an interesting little nugget on Smith and his family.

Take a look below.

One fan commented, saying that his head coach is involved with the Illuminati.

"MY COACH ASSOCIATED WITH THE ILLUMINATI HELP ME LAWD."

Other fans gave their thoughts on what the fan dug up, although it does appear to be from Wikipedia, so exactly how much truth we can take from this is unknown.

So it appears that most fans think the reason for this tweet is due to Bijan Robinson being in a lot of people's fantasy teams . With him being underused, they are suffering.

Will Arthur Smith get Bijan Robinson more involved?

In what is a weird stat, Robinson leads the Falcons in rushing yards (517) over Tyler Allgeier (371), but has 13 fewer attempts, and Allegeier has three rushing touchdowns to Bijan's one.

With Atlanta sitting at 4-5, what Smith has done so far has worked to an extent, but getting Robinson more involved in the offense surely is the way forward.

In the last two games, Robinson has had just 11 rushing attempts in each and just two receptions. That surely needs to change, as he is the eighth overall pick and needs to show what he can do.

If the Falcons have any intentions of going past the New Orleans Saints in the race for the NFC South, they surely will have to get Bijan involved more.

That's what fans want, but whether it happens is another thing entirely.