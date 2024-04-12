As the NFL draft draws nearer, the question of where Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will land remains a mystery. However, a potential clue may have emerged thanks to the Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

With the Vikings holding the No. 11 overall pick, there is a possibility that they could be eyeing a quarterback. However, to secure one the team might have to trade up. Adofo-Mensah remained tight-lipped about the number of quarterbacks on the team's draft board, as it could complicate potential trade negotiations.

Naturally, speculation started, with fans wondering if the Vikings could trade up for McCarthy in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wonder if they're going up for JJ."

Expand Tweet

Other fans speculated regarding the potential trade partners for the Vikings.

"Trade talk going on with the #chargers, that's why Imao," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"They just can't make a move now. They have to wait to see how the draft unfolds," another wrote.

"My goat. We're moving in silence," a fan posted.

Other fans wondered why the reporter would even ask such a question and praised Adofo-Mensah for his response.

"Did the guy think he would answer that?" another fan posted.

"Smart business man," one fan said.

"That's not a reporter that's a spy. Only reason to ask that question," another wrote.

With the Vikings maintaining a tight grip on their quarterback preferences, fans will have to wait and see how the draft unfolds to see who Minnesota ultimately selects at No. 11 provided they remain in that position.

Where could J.J. McCarthy be drafted?

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

The Michigan standout has seen his draft stock rise over the last month, with several mock drafts projecting him to be selected at No. 2 by the Washington Commanders.

With Caleb Williams widely expected to be chosen at No. 1, the remaining quarterback contention includes Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy as the "next best" in the draft class.

Should the Vikings harbor any intention of trying to get J.J. McCarthy, a trade-up appears increasingly likely. Given the New England Patriots and New York Giants are believed to be in the market for a quarterback, Minnesota could find itself without top prospects when their turn to pick arrives.

Sam Darnold is the current starter, and it remains to be seen if Kevin O'Connell wants it to stay that way.