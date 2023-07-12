NFL
  • Fans accuse Roger Goodell of shady dealings with Commanders owner Dan Snyder -"Embodiment of corruption" 

Fans accuse Roger Goodell of shady dealings with Commanders owner Dan Snyder -"Embodiment of corruption" 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 12, 2023 17:19 GMT
A new report shows additional details of the Washington Commanders scandal and fans believe Roger Goodell is to blame for a lack of action.
A new report shows additional details of the Washington Commanders scandal and fans believe Roger Goodell is to blame for a lack of action.

Is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responsible for the lack of action against the Washington Commanders? An ESPN article by Seth Wickersham released on Wednesday reveals new details about the scandal.

These include the email leak that led to the Las Vegas Raiders firing head coach Jon Gruden when his emails were released.

While the article states that the email leak was the first step in the demise of Daniel Snyder's ownership of the Commanders. Fans on social media feel that Snyder actually got off easy, selling his team for $6 billion.

Fans also tweeted that they feel that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell covered for Daniel Snyder. Perhaps even preventing further damaging evidence from being revealed and even leaking the emails.

Others wondered if Goodell's role in not truly exposing the Commanders' situation has played a part in his contract negotiations.

The commissioner is currently on the final year of his contract and doesn't have anything set in stone regarding his future. Perhaps the league is putting pressure on the NFL commissioner to step down after the way he failed to handle the Commanders situation.

Fans are also quick to state that with all of these leaks and evidence, the only person who faced consequences was Jon Gruden. Snyder's sale of the team and his ability to make a significant profit doesn't seem like much of a punishment.

Goodell is the embodiment of corruption. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
Man this story is a doozy. The NFL turned into a pit of vipers over the Snyder stuff, where everyone had incentive to try and destroy each other, and though we don’t know who did the deed, we know everyone had motive. twitter.com/sethwickersham…
This is wild twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
@SethWickersham @DVNJr And all he's getting as a punishment is $6 Billion slap on the wrist. Pathetic in part of all parties.
Craziest thing I’ve read this year twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
@AdamSchefter @DVNJr @SethWickersham Still crazy that Gruden became a casualty in an investigation that had nothing to do with him
Fun story here…always a fun reminder how dumb Dan Snyder is twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
@AdamSchefter @DVNJr @SethWickersham Investigate Goodell.

Did Roger Goodell play a part in leaking Jon Gruden emails?

Seth Wickersham's article that was published on ESPN.com on Wednesday has opened a lot of eyes. Specifically, to the role that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell allegedly played in the leak of Jon Gruden's emails.

According to an ESPN investigation, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and Roc Nation have been accused of having roles in the email leaks that ousted Jon Gruden of the Raiders during the 2021 season 🤯 (via @DVNJr and @SethWickersham)#NFL #JonGruden https://t.co/613T5Ys3hC

The emails reportedly included racist and homophobic language that Gruden sent to former Washington Commanders general manager Bruce Allen. In some of the emails, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach even made some defamatory comments about the commissioner.

Wickersham's article also says that NFLPA Executive DeMaurice Smith may have even played a role in the email leak. Since Gruden's emails spoke poorly of Goodell, there is a reason as to why the NFL commissioner would want to expose the head coach.

Those in the league front office were aware that if those emails were publicly released, then action would have to be taken against Jon Gruden. Essentially, it allows the court of public opinion to punish Gruden and take care of the issue.

