Is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responsible for the lack of action against the Washington Commanders? An ESPN article by Seth Wickersham released on Wednesday reveals new details about the scandal.
These include the email leak that led to the Las Vegas Raiders firing head coach Jon Gruden when his emails were released.
While the article states that the email leak was the first step in the demise of Daniel Snyder's ownership of the Commanders. Fans on social media feel that Snyder actually got off easy, selling his team for $6 billion.
Fans also tweeted that they feel that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell covered for Daniel Snyder. Perhaps even preventing further damaging evidence from being revealed and even leaking the emails.
Others wondered if Goodell's role in not truly exposing the Commanders' situation has played a part in his contract negotiations.
The commissioner is currently on the final year of his contract and doesn't have anything set in stone regarding his future. Perhaps the league is putting pressure on the NFL commissioner to step down after the way he failed to handle the Commanders situation.
Fans are also quick to state that with all of these leaks and evidence, the only person who faced consequences was Jon Gruden. Snyder's sale of the team and his ability to make a significant profit doesn't seem like much of a punishment.
Did Roger Goodell play a part in leaking Jon Gruden emails?
Seth Wickersham's article that was published on ESPN.com on Wednesday has opened a lot of eyes. Specifically, to the role that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell allegedly played in the leak of Jon Gruden's emails.
The emails reportedly included racist and homophobic language that Gruden sent to former Washington Commanders general manager Bruce Allen. In some of the emails, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach even made some defamatory comments about the commissioner.
Wickersham's article also says that NFLPA Executive DeMaurice Smith may have even played a role in the email leak. Since Gruden's emails spoke poorly of Goodell, there is a reason as to why the NFL commissioner would want to expose the head coach.
Those in the league front office were aware that if those emails were publicly released, then action would have to be taken against Jon Gruden. Essentially, it allows the court of public opinion to punish Gruden and take care of the issue.
