The Indianapolis Colts are in danger of losing star running back Jonathan Taylor, but they have suffered another setback beforehand.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that another Colts running back, Zack Moss, had broken his arm during practice, ruling him out for at least six weeks. He had been acquired in the middle of the 2022 season via a trade with the Buffalo Bills, and he immediately became a starter in Taylor's absence.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Colts RB Zack Moss suffered a broken arm at practice today, source says. Expected to miss about six weeks.

Over on Reddit, fans think it is bad news, especially as the team looks to start anew under new franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson:

"Richardson's gonna get hit by lightning."

Without Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss, who are the Indianapolis Colts' options at running back?

Thanks to these developments, the Colts face a severe shortage of quality running backs.

One option for them would be elevating Deon Jackson. He was decent in the few games he played last year, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown when he first started against the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

Another option would be rookie Evan Hull, whom the Colts chose in the fifth round. In his four years at Northwestern, he rushed for over 2,000 yards and almost 20 touchdowns.

However, if the Colts want to contend for a least a Wild Card, they need a proven rusher to take some of the load off Anthony Richardson's shoulders. The two biggest options are Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

Elliott is coming off being waived by the Dallas Cowboys despite a massive six-year, $90-million contract. Admittedly, his numbers had dramatically decreased amidst Tony Pollard's emergence; however, he is still one of the more accomplished running backs in recent memory.

Cook, meanwhile, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June. He had expressed a desire to go wherever DeAndre Hopkins, but with that destination ending up being Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans, he will have to look elsewhere.

A homecoming with the Miami Dolphins seems unlikely for him, given the presence of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, and rookie Devon Achane. But in Indianapolis, he will not face stiff competition, especially if Taylor hits the non-football injury list and is not reactivated before the deadline to do so.