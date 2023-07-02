Dak Prescott is easily one of the more polarizing players in the NFL and being the quarterback of the Cowboys adds to that polarization. Prescott has gotten his fair share of hatred from across the league. However, other NFL fans feel that the hatred is not warranted.

Many fans took to Reddit to express their feelings on the Dallas star and his treatment by other fans.

Other fans point out that they are not Cowboys fans but fans of the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller:

The former Mississippi State star was taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Dak Prescott took over from starter Tony Romo in his rookie season after Romo was injured in the preseason.

In that 2016 season, Prescott won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 67.8 completion percentage remains the highest for a quarterback in his rookie season in NFL history.

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys star tied Davis Mills for the most interceptions with 15 while throwing for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Will a new offensive coordinator turn around Dak Prescott and the offense?

This offseason, the Cowboys let go of Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator and hired Brian Schottenheimer for the same position. Moore worked with Prescott for four seasons in Dallas. The quarterback had his only two seasons with 4,000+ yards passing under Moore.

Moore, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, spoke highly of Prescott in an interview with NFL reporter Peter Schrager on his podcast:

"I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily. And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I’ve never seen it in any other way."

—Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦ “He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around. Player or coach or…anything.”—Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦ @dak ⁩ , on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast “He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around. Player or coach or…anything.”—Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦@dak⁩ , on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast https://t.co/v28drnkRAc

Moore added:

"His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible.We’ve all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”

We will see if fans will be cheering for Dak Prescott as the Cowboys look to make it deep into the playoffs this season.

