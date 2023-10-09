Fans blame Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce suffers injury vs Vikings - “Taylor Jinx”

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had to deal with an unfortunate situation during their game against the Minnesota Vikings. The superstar tight end suffered an ankle injury midway through the game and had to go to the locker room to check the injury, although he later returned to the game.

The turf was once again under scrutiny, with the Vikings stadium set up in artificial turf. The great news is that not only the tight end avoided a major injury and returned to the game, but he also scored for the Chiefs in what turned out to be a 27-20 away win.

Travis Kelce has been under the spotlight due to rumors pointing out to a relationship between the tight end and the superstar singer Taylor Swift. As soon as Kelce went to the ground, NFL fans started to pile up a ton of tweets pointing out to a Taylor Jinx:

Fans pointed to a Taylor Swift curse following Kelce's injury

What's going on between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

According to reports, the pair first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but was unsuccessful.

He then invited her to Arrowhead for the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. She was spotted enjoying herself while seated next to Kelce's mom, Donna. After the game, Kelce and Swift left the stadium together.

On Sunday, the pop sensation watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets 23-20. NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

There has been no official confirmation on whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a serious relationship, but the league is clearly capitalizing on the situation.

After watching the previous two games in person, Swift was not at the U.S. Bank Stadium to watch Kelce and the Chiefs playing against the Vikings. It's unclear what will be the next game she'll attend. Kansas City is currently 4-1.