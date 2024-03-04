The National Football League will propose new kickoff rules for the 2024 season. As summarized by Albert Breer and shared by The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov, the proposal includes kicking off from the opponent’s 40-yard line.

If the teams agree, the new rules state that only the kicker and the returner can move the ball once touched. According to the league office, these changes will foster increased returns, faster game speed, and fewer injuries during kicking situations.

However, some football fans don’t see the need for another rule change, with one of them commenting:

“How about fixing the refs?”

Meanwhile, former NFL linebacker Matt Chatham, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, chimed in by tweeting:

“This is idiotic. Shrink the field, you no longer need speed guys to cover distance. Now you can just use bigger more physical guys to run over/thru blockers in a truncated space—you’re basically already at the block point as a coverage player. The NFL is an unrelenting factory of bad game rule ideas.”

Here are other reactions to the new kickoff rules that might be effective in 2024, pending approval.

This is where the new kickoff rules might get complicated. Aside from the two changes mentioned, Meirov also shared that the receiving team will start on offense from their 40-yard line if the ball doesn’t cross the 20-yard line in the air.

Likewise, the receiving team will start their succeeding drive on the 35-yard line if they kick the ball to the end zone on the fly.

Last season’s new kickoff rules included allowing returners to fair catch, awarding them possession from their 25-yard line. The rule applies even if the returner retrieved the ball short of the end zone.

NFL.com columnist Judy Battista tweeted last May 2023 that these changes can drop concussions during kickoffs by 15 percent.

New kickoff rules over the decades

The Athletic’s Larry Holder wrote a summary of the new kickoff rules implemented by the NFL since 1974 when kickoffs moved back from the 40 to the 35-yard line. The starting point moved back to the 30-yard line in 1994 and returned to the 35 in 2011 to reduce injuries.

In 2016, touchbacks on kickoffs awarded the receiving team ball possession from their 25-yard line instead of the 20. Two years later, NFL teams agreed that the receiving team gets a touchback if the kickoff landed in the end zone, even if the returner didn’t touch the ball.