"Just pull the plug on Mac Jones" - Fans blast Patriots QB as Bill O'Brien loses his temper on sidelines

During the 2021 NFL season, Mac Jones had a good rookie season with the New England Patriots. Last year, however, he took a step back, severely regressing in numerous statistical categories. As a result, the team hired Bill O'Brien to take over as offensive coordinator and try to get Jones back on track.

It hasn't quite worked out that way so far, as the Patriots have just a 2-8 record following a Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Mac Jones was a big part of why, as he has been all year, adding to his NFL-leading nine interceptions.

Jones' inability to make the right decisions and properly execute the plays being called has apparently frustrated Bill O'Brien. He was spotted on the sidelines of the Patriots' loss to the Colts, yelling at his quarterback in a rage after yet another unproductive offensive drive.

O'Brien isn't the only one getting frustrated with Jones' performances this season. Many fans blasted the quarterback on X (formerly Twitter) and supported the offensive coordinator following his outburst.

Here are some of the top comments:

Bill O'Brien's rant came before what was likely Mac Jones' worst play of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots trailing the Colts, Jones drove the offense to the red zone. He then had Mike Gesicicki wide open in the end zone for a potential touchdown that would have taken the lead.

Jones didn't only miss the pass; he severely underthrew it so much that it was intercepted in what was one of the game-clinching plays for the Colts. This basically justified O'Brien's frustrations, and apparently, head coach Bill Belichick lost his patience with Jones as well.

Was Mac Jones benched?

Following Mac Jones' disastrous interception, the New England Patriots had one last offensive drive to attempt to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. Bill Belichick had seen enough of Jones' failures, as it was Bailey Zappe who entered the game at quarterback.

It's unclear if this change was temporary or permanent, but Zappe surely didn't help his case by taking over the starting job. He threw an ugly game-ending interception into triple coverage.

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do with the position in Week 11, but it's fair to say they have major quarterback issues right now.