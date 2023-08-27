The Denver Broncos had lofty expectations last season with the addition of star quarterback Russell Wilson, but it went south very fast. Wilson and the Broncos finished the 2022 season at the bottom of the AFC West with a 5 - 12 record.

This led to the firing of Nathaniel Hackett and the hiring of Sean Payton. However, their final preseason game could give hope to Denver fans as they defeated the Rams 41 - 0.

Despite the resounding wins, fans took to Reddit to write that they're not into the hype of Wilson and Payton just yet:

Warning: NSFW language

More fans commented on the significance of the preseason with respect to the Denver Broncos:

The preseason matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams didn't see Russell Wilson under center for Denver, as he readies for the regular season.

He did start the two previous preseason games, going 10 of 19 for 117 yards and a touchdown. Last season was a different story for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson had a career-low in touchdowns (16) and completion percentage (60.5 percent). The veteran signal-caller threw the third-most interceptions in his career with 10 in 2022.

Payton has experience turning around the career of a star quarterback in Drew Brees. He worked with Brees for 14 seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Brees led the NFL in passing yards seven times under Payton while having 4,000 yards in all 14 seasons. By comparison, Wilson has just four 4,000-yard seasons in his 12 seasons in the league.

Sean Payton discusses Russel Wilson's last season struggles

Per USA Today, Payton discussed in July why Wilson struggled last season. The Denver head coach said:

“Oh, man. There’s so much dirt around that. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it."

He added:

"This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

Payton is looking to turn around both Wilson and a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015 season, the season where they won Super Bowl 50.

