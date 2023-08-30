Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is preparing for his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders. In anticipation of his debut in the black and silver, Garoppolo took a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on the F-16 Fighting Falcon Jet.

In a video posted on social media, Jimmy Garoppolo looks the part of a fighter pilot with the jumpsuit and, of course, aviator glasses.In the video, the Raiders quarterback jumps into the co-pilot seat.

Even reaching 9 g and over 1,500 miles per hour. He appeared to have handled that type of G-force and speed quite well when the pilot checked in with him.

There was a lot of praise on social media for the quarterback's endurance during the flight.

With many fans impressed that he was even willing to get on the plane, a couple of them, of course, weren't so keen on the idea. With many Las Vegas Raiders fans questioning the idea that the flight would help prepare him for the season.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo throws shade at 49ers after Trey Lance trade

The San Francisco 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall selection in 2021, signaling the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure. However, despite efforts to trade Garoppolo, the quarterback remained with the 49ers.

Lance suffered a serious ankle injury at the start of last season, which led to Garoppolo being the starter once again.

A broken foot late in the season led to the end of the quarterback's tenure with the team.

This week, Jimmy Garoppolo was asked about the 49ers trading Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. A move that shocked everyone who had believed he was the future of the team. The quarterback took the opportunity to take a jab at his former team, calling the move "weird."

“Weird situation. Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco. I’ll just leave it at that. But I’m happy Trey got another shot. I’m happy he’s getting to Dallas, gets another opportunity and hopefully things work out there.”

Brock Purdy will now start for the San Francisco 49ers, and Sam Darnold will be his backup. As for Lance, he looks to be the third quarterback on the Cowboys depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Garoppolo may have let his feelings known about the San Francisco 49ers situation. However, it also appears that he is quite happy with the situation that he is in with the Las Vegas Raiders. What are your predictions for the Raiders, this season? Drop your comments below and let us know!

