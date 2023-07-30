Le'Veon Bell is seen by many NFL fans as the reason for the depleting running back market. His recent comments about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley definitely won't help his reputation with other fans. Bell recently said in an interview that he feels that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is very overpaid for a 'bottom-tier quarterback.'

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back was supporting Saquon Barkley, whom he said was 'top tier' and saying that he should have gotten a contract extension.

In doing so, though, he threw a jab at Daniel Jones. Which has fans on Reddit calling out the former NFL running back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Those on Reddit were quick to note that Bell was the reason that running backs have seen a decrease in pay the last few years. Bell's holdout for the Pittsburgh Steelers due to contract negotiations has led to others doing the same.

Others defended Daniel Jones' recent contract extension after his breakout performance last season. Saying that while he may not be the best quarterback in the league, he definitely isn't a 'bottom tier' prospect.

NFL fans appreciated Bell's support of Barkley, but saying that Daniel Jones is the lone reason for the lack of a contract extension is unfair. Especially when he wasn't the only Giants player to receive a lucrative contract extension.

How much did RB Le'Veon Bell make during his career?

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Le'Veon Bell in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His initial rookie contract was worth $4.12 million for four years. Which included over $2 million in guaranteed money.

His status as one of the Steelers' "Killer B's" made him a staple in Pittsburgh's offense. In early 2017, the Steelers used the franchise tag on their running back. This came after reports surfaced that he turned down a two-year deal worth $30 million.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



“Daniel Jones, he’s in the bottom tier. He’s in the bottom tier of NFL quarterbacks,” Bell stated. “He’s not mediocre. There are average quarterbacks, he’s… pic.twitter.com/Qkm1wVRbAZ Le’Veon Bell says he doesn’t understand how ‘Bottom-Tier’ QB Daniel Jones got paid more than ‘Top-Tier’ RB Saquon Barkley.“Daniel Jones, he’s in the bottom tier. He’s in the bottom tier of NFL quarterbacks,” Bell stated. “He’s not mediocre. There are average quarterbacks, he’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Unable to come to terms in a contract extension, the Steelers once again used the franchise tag on the running back for the 2018 season. He then chose to sit-out the entire NFL season. He then became a free agent the following season.

In 2019, he signed with the New York Jets on a four-year deal worth $52.5 million, including $35 million in guaranteed money. The contract that he had been looking for made him the second-highest-paid person in the position.

In 2020, he suggested to many that he wanted to be traded by the Jets. The team was unable to do so and released him during the season.

He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in a one-year deal. He then split the 2021 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He hasn't played in the league since.

It's estimated that his career earnings in the NFL were about $45.3 million.