Mark Davis and the Raiders caught flak from NFL fans after Isaac Rochell's waiver left Allison Kuch heartbroken. He has not found a permanent home after spending last season with the AFC West franchise. Complicating matters further is that the couple is expecting their first child next month and this uncertainty puts them at a disadvantage.

She said,

“At the end of the day, the NFL is a business and my husband and I are fine. We are OK. We have each other. But I would be lying if I said this didn’t affect me or that I didn’t care or it didn’t make me emotional. Our baby’s due date is in four weeks. Yeah, I was crying when I found out my husband was being released.”

Allison Kuch then went on to detail how the waiver procedure works. You can see the full video below.

Fans take Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch's side over Mark Davis

Fans were, therefore, furious with Mark Davis' decision to get rid of the player. They took to TikTok to make their feelings known about the whole matter. Many even pledged to drop the Raiders defense from their fantasy teams in solidarity. Here are some of the selected responses.

Isaac Rochell had previously remarked about 'bad timing'

Allison Kuch was not the only person who had remarked on the timing of the cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. Isaac Rochell had himself done so, but he did it in a context unrelated to the child the couple is expecting. For remembrance week, the Las Vegas Raiders had featured a video of the now-waived player talking about his brother who serves in the military. Less than four hours later, they announced he had been cut.

The player wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"This is objectively really bad timing."

Mark Davis' net worth

While the NFL is a business, fans often find themselves berating the owners for treating their players like commodities. Colin Kaepernick had used an iflammatory comparison to slavery to discuss it and players like Saquon Barkley have derided provisions like the franchise tag. It is also put into stark relief when we look at some of the owners' net worths.

Mark Davis, the Raiders owner, is estimated to be worth $2.3 billion. He has accumulated his wealth having inherited the franchise from his father Al Davis. With such disparity in income between the owners and the players that play for them, a fairer system might be in order.