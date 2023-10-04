Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town. Not only is he starring on the field, but off the field as well. After rumors began circulating around him and Taylor Swift, the pop star has been in attendance for two straight games.

The NFL has done an excellent job of leveraging Taylor Swift's popularity to increase league engagement, but some are not pleased. They want the emphasis to be on football rather than a celebrity. Even Kelce recently came out and said that the league is 'overdoing' with the Swift stuff.

Following Travis Kelce's comments, the league issued a statement, reiterating their decision to promote the Swift-Kelce duo.

As per People.com, the NFL released this statement:

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

The people on social media didn't like the NFL's recent statement. They think that the league is using Taylor Swift's popularity and interfering in their personal life. Here's how theyreacted:

Travis Kelce is not happy with NFL's stance on Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, who has been the center of attention in the past few weeks, is certainly not loving how the league has handled the Taylor Swift sitiation.

Here's what Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

"I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, and brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure… especially in my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

It will be interesting to see if there will be changes going forward given how much the players, and the fans are unhappy with excessive coverage of the pop star. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, and Swift could be in attendance again.

