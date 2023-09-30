The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce saga is bringing unprecedented attention to the NFL. All she did was watch the Kansas City Chiefs tight end play in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears. Since then, the news cycle revolving around this item has been non-stop.

That’s why some entities are jumping onto the bandwagon. Kelce’s post-game attire was re-named to bear Swift’s inspiration, and there have been fake reports that Chiefs fans will get friendship bracelets in their next game. Even NBC is joining the hype in their NFL promo.

Fans call out Sunday Night Football for using Taylor Swift’s song

NBC’s Sunday Night Football’s Week 4 promotional clip used the Swift-Kelce narrative. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for this primetime encounter. Luckily for them, Taylor Swift has a song entitled “Welcome To New York.”

Combine that song with clips of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, the Jets defense, and MetLife Stadium, and you have one fantastic hype clip. “Welcome to New York” is part of Swift’s 2014 album “1989.” That album will be re-released on October 2023 due to a dispute with Swift’s previous record label.

After seeing the video, one Twitter user commented:

“at this point y’all need to cut T Swift a sizable check lol”

Another fan invested in the Kelce-Swift story said:

“With the jets and the way they are playing… this is the only way to hi-light this game! Swifties in mass!”

Here are other reactions to NBC’s usage of Taylor Swift's song to promote the matchup between Travis Kelce and the Chiefs against the Jets.

The last comment is technically true because MetLife Stadium is at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, the Jets and the New York Giants share it as their home field. Therefore, the Buffalo Bills are the only New York-based team that plays its home games within the state.

But even that little hiccup is negligible with how the song, the game, the players, and the side story fit together.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have found their groove

After losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs have won two straight games. Coincidentally, Travis Kelce did not suit up in that Week 1 defeat.

Since then, they have limited the Jacksonville Jaguars to nine points and demolished the Bears with a 31-point margin. Kelce has a touchdown catch in each of those games.

The Chiefs will face a struggling Jets team still reeling from Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury. They’ve scored only ten points in each of their last two games, while Zach Wilson has struggled with four interceptions.

But with the Jets’ only victory coming at home and their defense featuring playmakers, they can bring the fight to the defending Super Bowl champions.