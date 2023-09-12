“Peyton Manning about to throw up”: Fans can’t believe Broncos legend’s reaction to Zach Wilson during Jets vs Bills

No one could have predicted Zach Wilson would play in Monday night's home opener against the Buffalo Bills. However, that's what happened after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into his highly anticipated Jets' career.

The Jets would end up winning in overtime over their AFC East rival. Wilson's performance as the starter, however, still didn't impress despite the work he's put in this offseason. During the 'Manningcast' broadcast, Peyton Manning couldn't believe Wilson's lack of pass attempts.

At one point, Wilson ended up running backwards in the third quarter, costing the Jets yardage. This caused the former NFL quarterback to just sit back in his chair.

Manning's overall disgust at Wilson's play had NFL fans on social media hysterical. Many couldn't believe how upset the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was at the Jets quarterback.

Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated that Peyton Manning looked like he was physically ill.

"Peyton about [to] throw up on live tv watching Zach Wilson play QB," wrote one fan.

Wilson finished the night completing 14 of 21 passes, with 140 passing yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception. He also had four rushing attempts for just six yards.

After Aaron Rodgers' injury update, Zach Wilson to remain a starter

New York Jets' fans were hyped up heading into the 2023 NFL season. In all fairness, they had good reason. The Jets' lone Lombardi Trophy is from Super Bowl III. The last few decades have been plagued by injuries and a quarterback unable to get the job done.

The trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the answer to New York Jets fans' prayers. However, the Aaron Rodgers era lasted just four snaps. The 39-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles less than three minutes into the Monday night showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

On Tuesday morning, the Jets confirmed the diagnosis and announced that Aaron Rodgers will be out for the rest of the season. Zach Wilson will now continue as the starter for the remainder of the season.

New York Jets fans have seen this before. The third-year quarterback was benched last season for his lack of effort and accountability. The team stacked their offense this past offseason, yet Zach Wilson only had 140 passing yards on Monday.

Although the Jets will turn to Wilson now, signing a free-agent quarterback may not be a bad idea. McCoy, who was just released by the Arizona Cardinals, is an option. New York could also trade for a veteran quarterback like Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton.