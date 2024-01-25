Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had a remarkable comeback season.

Last season, he collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest. He suffered commotio cordis, which is an extremely rare condition where a direct blow to the chest could result in death.

Hamlin made a remarkable comeback and was healthy enough to return back to the Bills this season. Despite being inactive for much of the season, Hamlin was active in five games as a backup safety and recorded two tackles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today, the NFL announced the five finalists for the AP Comeback Player of the Year. Hamlin, as well as Joe Flacco, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa, are all considered for the award.

Expand Tweet

While the other four quarterbacks led their teams to the playoffs after suffering adversity last season, Hamlin was the only player nominated who didn't have much impact on the field.

NFL fans are questioning why Damar Hamlin is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. Fans are noting that Hamlin didn't do anything impactful on the field this season and that the NFL is looking to give him the award for his remarkable story.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Should Damar Hamlin win Comeback Player of the Year?

Damar Hamlin during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award is awarded to the player who best overcomes adversity to return to remarkable performance in the form of not being in the NFL the previous year, a severe injury or simply poor performance.

It would be tough for Hamlin to win the award, given he only played in five games this season, recording just two tackles.

Players like Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield deserve the award more as far as the performance aspect. Mayfield set career highs in completions, attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns this past season. He went 9-8 as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback and helped them win the NFC South after going 2-8 as a starter last year for the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Flacco got off the couch and led the Browns to the playoffs. He went 4-1 as a starter in the regular season, throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.