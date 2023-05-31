What would NFL fans do if they saw Bill Belichick on the sidelines coaching the New England Patriots in a suit? That is just one of the ideas floated around by the NFL fans on Reddit.

The response came as part of a question directed at fans as to which one rule would they create and add to the NFL if given the opportunity.

One fan mentioned that they would like to see NFL coaches wear suits on the sidelines in more of a soccer approach. The immediate thought was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The longtime Patriots head coach is well-known for wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the sleeves ripped off. Fans were hysterical at just the thought of seeing Belichick in a suit.

Some other rules that fans would create were a little more extravagant. And, not rules that probably would ever be implemented by the National Football League. One fan suggested a 'power play' type scenario as done in the NHL, where a penalty would cost that team a player on the field.

Another went the same route about the dress code for coaches. Saying that NFL coaches should be able to choose their own wardrobe and not something that was appointed by the team. But, it appears that if given the opportunity NFL fans would have quite a plan for the league if given the chance.

Bill Belichick responds to Patriots losing OTA practices

The New England Patriots hosted their first official OTA practices on Wednesday. This comes after the team was stripped of two team practices for a violation of offseason rules.

The Patriots allegedly hosted a meeting that was not scheduled and violated NFL offseason rules.

Head coach Bill Belichick was also fined $50,000 for the violation. On Wednesday he spoke to reporters for the first time and of course, had one of his famous responses.

The head coach was asked whether losing those practices would hinder the team's offseason practices. He responded by simply saying that he "had a good long weekend."

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN How detrimental was it to lose the two OTAs?



NFL teams are required to follow a strict schedule during the offseason. Which includes the number of practices, training and team meetings that are hosted by the team.

Players are permitted to work out on their own, but the Patriots are accused of having a meeting in their facility which included members of the coaching staff.

