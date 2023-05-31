Create

Fans debate on which new rule Roger Goodell should introduce in NFL- "I'd kill to see Belichick dressed like that" 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 31, 2023 17:12 GMT
NFL fans had a little fun making guesses as to which rule Roger Goodell should implement. Could a dress code be in the future for Bill Belichick?
NFL fans had a little fun making guesses as to which rule Roger Goodell should implement. Could a dress code be in the future for Bill Belichick?

What would NFL fans do if they saw Bill Belichick on the sidelines coaching the New England Patriots in a suit? That is just one of the ideas floated around by the NFL fans on Reddit.

The response came as part of a question directed at fans as to which one rule would they create and add to the NFL if given the opportunity.

One fan mentioned that they would like to see NFL coaches wear suits on the sidelines in more of a soccer approach. The immediate thought was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The longtime Patriots head coach is well-known for wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the sleeves ripped off. Fans were hysterical at just the thought of seeing Belichick in a suit.

Some other rules that fans would create were a little more extravagant. And, not rules that probably would ever be implemented by the National Football League. One fan suggested a 'power play' type scenario as done in the NHL, where a penalty would cost that team a player on the field.

Another went the same route about the dress code for coaches. Saying that NFL coaches should be able to choose their own wardrobe and not something that was appointed by the team. But, it appears that if given the opportunity NFL fans would have quite a plan for the league if given the chance.

Comment by u/Drewicho from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/Rinzack from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/xenophonthethird from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/the-peoples-nick from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/Thegreen_flash from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/mlter from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/Significant_Table210 from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/LagOutLoud from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/johnhughthom from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl
Comment by u/ThadtheYankee159 from discussion You can create one rule and add it to the nfl, what is it? in nfl

Bill Belichick responds to Patriots losing OTA practices

The New England Patriots hosted their first official OTA practices on Wednesday. This comes after the team was stripped of two team practices for a violation of offseason rules.

The Patriots allegedly hosted a meeting that was not scheduled and violated NFL offseason rules.

Head coach Bill Belichick was also fined $50,000 for the violation. On Wednesday he spoke to reporters for the first time and of course, had one of his famous responses.

The head coach was asked whether losing those practices would hinder the team's offseason practices. He responded by simply saying that he "had a good long weekend."

How detrimental was it to lose the two OTAs?Belichick: "Had a good long weekend."

NFL teams are required to follow a strict schedule during the offseason. Which includes the number of practices, training and team meetings that are hosted by the team.

Players are permitted to work out on their own, but the Patriots are accused of having a meeting in their facility which included members of the coaching staff.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!
Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...