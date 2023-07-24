Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison found himself in hot water a few days ago. It was revealed he was stopped by police after being caught going 140mph in a 55mph zone.

Many were quick to condemn the receiver as the kind of speed in that zone is absurd. But now, fans have found out the reason why and for any animal lovers, it hits close to home.

Per the citation, Addidson was speeding due to his dog having a medical emergency per The Star Tribune. NFL fans have come out in support for the receiver with one fan saying they would do the same.

"Y’all owe him an apology, I’d do the same thing for one of my pets."

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts once the news of Addison's dog became known.

viva @vivalagooners @_MLFootball @VikesCentral @VikesNow @vikesinsider @VikingNations @nacholeber @YoungerAssoc @Espn_Jordan This why I drive a fast car



Doggos more important

Wizard King @KinoeCole @_MLFootball @VikesCentral @VikesNow @vikesinsider @VikingNations @nacholeber @YoungerAssoc @Espn_Jordan I’d be doin the same thing, no judgement here

Frank @Franktheshihtzu @_MLFootball @VikesCentral @VikesNow @vikesinsider @VikingNations @nacholeber @YoungerAssoc @Espn_Jordan I appreciate this guy for loving his dog that much.

Michael B @mikeben85733413 @_MLFootball @VikesCentral @VikesNow @vikesinsider @VikingNations @nacholeber @YoungerAssoc @Espn_Jordan I’d go 140 for my dog too…that’s all I need to know about the man. Well done sir.

SocMediaIsSometimesOk @socmediaisdumb @_MLFootball @VikesCentral @VikesNow @vikesinsider @VikingNations @nacholeber @YoungerAssoc @Espn_Jordan I would drive 140 mph to get my dog to a vet in emergency. Ok maybe not 140 but like 90-100

Hawks Nest @NestHawks12 @_MLFootball @VikesCentral @VikesNow @vikesinsider @VikingNations @nacholeber @YoungerAssoc @Espn_Jordan Probably would do the same

While many understand Jordan Addison's reasoning, there are still a host of fans who think he is still in the wrong. Going that fast and potentially putting others at risk was the big topic of discussion.

It is unclear if any further action will take place for Jordan Addison, but the smart money suggests more is coming his way.

Jordan Addison hoping for successful rookie season with Vikings

Addison at the NFL Combine

For a rookie, training camp presents a chance to impress the coaching staff and solidify a spot on the 53-man roster. For Jordan Addison, while his police stop is no doubt seen as a setback, he needs to put that behind him as training camp approaches.

Drafted with the No.23 overall pick, the Vikings are hoping that Addison's college production can translate into the NFL. Addison totaled 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in three college seasons, and with the Vikings having some star weapons on offense, Addison could see some favorable looks.

With Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, T.J. Hockenson, and Jalen Reagor as the main threats, Addison will be looking to slide into the offense seamlessly.

Of course, he will have to get past his speeding incident first, but it isn't the ideal start to life as an NFL player for the Vikings receiver.

