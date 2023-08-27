On August 22, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers named quarterback Baker Mayfield the starter for the season. Mayfield, who signed with the Bucs this season as a free agent, was in competition with second-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

Last night against the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield had another impressive preseason performance in their victory. He completed all six of his pass attempts last night for 43 yards and a touchdown, including a drive where he went 4/4 for 38 yards, and a touchdown pass.

For the preseason, Mayfield completed 14 out of 15 passes for 105 yards, and two touchdowns. He completed 93.3 percent of passes and threw for seven yards an attempt. He will enter the season as the Bucs' clear-cut starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite Baker Mayfield showing out last night in the preseason, some fans think it's just a fluke and that Mayfield still won't be that good. Some fans pointed out that Mayfield won't succeed in the regular season while others think that the 'old Baker' will be back.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Here's how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Baker Mayfield is looking to rejuvenate his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield during Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is looking for a resurgent campaign in his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield was the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Browns and had a good third year as he led them to the playoffs with an 11-5 record.

After another lackadaisical season with Cleveland in 2021, they traded him to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield started six games for Carolina before being released following a 1-5 record. Days later, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. In four games with the Rams late into last season, he went 1-3 and then hit free agency in the off-season.

Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers on March 18, with a good chance to become their starting quarterback. With the preseason now over, Mayfield will get another chance to revive his career with his fourth different team.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 550 votes