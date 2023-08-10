Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has never been afraid to do something different. Whether that be on the field or off it, Allen is one of a kind, but his latest fashion choice has fans unsure what to make of it.

As the grind of training camp continues in the leadup to the first batch of preseason games, Allen emerged from the tunnel at the Bills' home stadium sporting a rather different-looking helmet.

Normally, Buffalo's helmets are white, but Allen was wearing one that was nearly all blue with a red stripe down the middle, and fans were quick to give their thoughts.

When the vision of Allen in the new helmet emerged on social media, fans gave their thoughts with one saying that the Bills were trying to be the better New York team, hinting at the Giants.

"Tryna be the better New York team I see," one user tweeted.

Other fans also gave their thoughts on Allen's special helmet.

Chiles Steadman @SteadmanChiles @fashion_nfl looks to much like giants helmets from far away

The Kansas City Chiefs Experience @mizzoumcgill 🏽 🏽 🏽 @fashion_nfl Congratulations to the Bills for becoming the NY Giants!

Justin @HshtagHashbrown @fashion_nfl The bills traded for Saquan?

Rico @eh_____rico @fashion_nfl I think for them a glossy blue works best. Like the giants throwback helmet.

So, many fans agree that it looks like a New York Giants helmet. It's unclear if this will be used during the regular season or whether Buffalo is trying it in the preseason, but fans are torn on it right now.

Josh Allen and Bills to usurp Chiefs as the No. 1 team in the AFC?

Josh Allen

For many, the Kansas City Chiefs are the team to be not only in the AFC but the entire NFL, and we get it. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year and have Patrick Mahomes leading the charge.

But for the Bills and Josh Allen, having gotten so close to knocking the Chiefs off their perch, they have failed to do so under Allen's watch. Will that change in 2023?

The AFC is stacked with incredible talent as the New York Jets now have Aaron Rodgers. The Miami Dolphins have improved, the Cincinnati Bengals are thought to be a powerhouse and then there are the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, the path to that elusive Super Bowl win for Allen and the Bills is anything but straightforward.

Is this the year that Allen and the Bills finally punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with such a talented roster? For some, Sean McDermott's job depends on it.