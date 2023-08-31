It seems that the Arizona Cardinals can't catch a break, as former coach Steve Wilks has put the franchise in a tough spot. Wilks testified that a team executive gave him a burner phone to talk with Steve Keim, a former general manager, according to ESPN.

Why is that a big deal? Well, at the time, Keim was suspended for drunk driving and was technically not allowed any communication with the team. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell was allegedly also in on the burner phone, too.

Fans now want to know what punishment will be coming the Cardinals' way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Fans want draft picks taken away from Cardinals after Wilks' testimony

When the news dropped via Tisha Thompson, people were taken aback.

There's a level of frustration from fans, with one wanting Arizona to lose draft picks:

"Take away all their 1st round picks next year."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Wilks' revealing the burner phone.

So, some NFL fans can't believe that Arizona has done what Wilks' has testified that it did, and now they wait to see what the punishment from the league will be.

Arizona Cardinals to go through tough 2023 season

Arizona vs. Minnesota

The Wilks testimony is just the icing on the cake for Arizona fans, as the expectation for the 2023 season is rather bleak.

With Kyler Murray out for at least the opening month, there is a real chance Arizona begins the season 0-4. And at that time, questions will need to be asked if it is worth bringing Murray back onto the fold.

Another layer to this is that while "tanking" isn't legal in the NFL, many feel that Arizona isn't doing its best to put itself in a position to win games this season.

That opinion is understandable after veteran Colt McCoy was released, leaving Joshua Dobbs as the potential starter for Arizona.

This still has a lot to play out, but Arizona fans aren't having the best of times.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆