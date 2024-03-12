The Raiders needed a quarterback to compete with Aidan O'Connell this season and they settled with Gardner Minshew. Initially, they were linked with Russell Wilson after his departure from the Denver Broncos. Though after the Super Bowl-winning quarterback made it clear that Pittsburgh was his preference, Las Vegas had to look elsewhere.

However, fans are not happy with the quarterback competition that is emerging there and think it is inadequate for upcoming challenges. The Raiders are in a division that includes players like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Supporters do not believe that either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew is up to the task.

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their feelings known about the whole thing. The overall consensus was that both the players are mid-range quarterbacks. Below are some of the best reactions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell share similarities as fans wonder about Justin Fields

Both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell share strengths that should make this an intriguing competition. The former was with the Indianapolis Colts last season as a backup and had to step up when starter Anthony Richardson went out injured. He ended up getting a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

It was a similar situation for the O'Connell who had to replace Jimmy Garoppolo after the 49ers quarterback fell out of favor when the old coaching regime was displaced. He took over and tried to stabilize the situation to the best of his ability. Therefore, both these candidates have the mettle to battle this out.

But what fans are wondering is why both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew have teams that want them, while the Bears are struggling to offload Justin Fields. The Bears quarterback was a confirmed starter and did well in the final stretch of last season. The fact that he cannot get suitors seems absurd.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But it looks like the Raiders have made a decision not based on potential but purely based on form. Last year, Garder Minshew was better overall as evidenced by his Pro Bowl nomination, and nearly took the team to the playoffs. Justin Fields took the Chicago Bears to the fourth spot in the division.

We do not know if the Raiders are still interested in him, but if Fields does come down to play for them, he will do well to learn about mental fortitude from both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew.