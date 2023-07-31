Daniel Snyder may be gone, but his successor may have finally emerged - but it is Jim Irsay, not Jerry Jones.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Irsay's Indianapolis Colts were looking to consign disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor to the non-football injury (NFI) list, allowing them to withhold his 2023 salary and extend his contract to 2024 even if he ends up not playing a single snap. In the wake of that development, angry fans took to X to vent their anger:

"Jim Irsay is a pathetic owner nobody is gonna wanna play for this piece of shit"

Nathan Vance #D4L @nathanvance521 @MySportsUpdate @mchappell51 Dan Snyder officially passing the title of Worst NFL Owner to Jim Irsay

West Coast Sports @WCS_Talk @MySportsUpdate @mchappell51 Jim Irsay is now the Worst Owner in the NFL with Dan Snyder finally gone.

💜 @thefutxre @MySportsUpdate @mchappell51 poverty franchise gonna stay poverty

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli I think I’m starting to become a Jim Irsay fan. The guy is so diabolically evil he feels like a movie villain. Have to respect it at this point twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

🐬 Reply Guy @Finfanpurgatory @MySportsUpdate @mchappell51 Now they are trying to punish him. Jim Irsay needs to be suspended and fined for his actions.

El Grande Gato @ELxGRANDExGATO @MySportsUpdate @mchappell51 Why would anyone want to play for the @Colts after this?

Jim Diveley @REDHEATCREW @MySportsUpdate @mchappell51 Irsay gonna put an even bigger stain on his franchise if he does this.

To see them go to this measure with Jonathan Taylor is remarkable. This is two sides **pissed off** at each other with no signs of improvement. The #Colts once allowed Andrew Luck keep the entire $24.8M that they could have recouped after he abruptly retired.To see them go to this measure with Jonathan Taylor is remarkable. This is two sides **pissed off** at each other with no signs of improvement. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

Jim Irsay's response to Jonathan Taylor's trade request, explained

2022 was easily the worst of Jonathan Taylor's career, as various injuries limited him to under 1,000 rushing yards and single-digit touchdowns. Still, he had been wanting an extension, like most running backs, but ultimately this did not materialize by the time July 17 passed.

After that date, Taylor was adamant: trade him or else. But in a text to Albert Breer, Irsay himself was also adamant about not trading the running back:

“We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Initial speculation may have been that Irsay would be willing to allow Taylor to play out his contract, then leave as a free agent, meaning the Colts would just acquire another running back, whether it be via trade, draft, or free agency. But the trade demand changes everything, and Irsay feels he may lose one of the best rushers in franchise history for little.

But if Taylor's contract demands ($16 million annually) are any indication, then the Colts have a large problem that they may not entirely solve.

Other NFL figures who have feuded with Jim Irsay

Jonathan Taylor is not the first player to have been dissatisfied with Jim Irsay, though. Even the franchise's longest-serving star, Peyton Manning, had his fair share of disagreements with his owner.

Back in 2011, Manning was sidelined by a neck injury, keeping him off the field for the entire campaign. Still, he tried to work himself back into shape in the hopes of being medically cleared for their season finale, but Irsay rejected it. By that point, as Irsay would later admit:

"Things had gotten really, really bad."

The Colts eventually drafted Andrew Luck the next year.

But Irsay's enmity does not exclusively cover players. Ironically enough, he also disliked former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, wanting him out of the league:

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the [Commanders].”

But if the disgruntled fanbase has its way, he may join Snyder out of the NFL.