Jonathan Jones and other NFL players now have to abide by new rules when it comes to gambling. Many players seem to be fine with the league's policy on the matter but the Patriots cornerback had a unique take. Jones took to his Twitter account to express his thoughts on the issue.

He stated that while he gets the rules, he wonders why he cannot bet on his team to win:

"I understand rules are rules, But I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning."

Fans took to Reddit to react to the New England Patriots player and his comments on the gambling policy:

Fans use examples to counter Jones' point, including the work of firefighters:

Four players have been suspended indefinitely under the NFL's gambling policy. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and tight end Rashod Berry were suspended indefinitely through at least the end of this upcoming season for betting on NFL games last season.

Both players were subsequently released by the Indianapolis Colts following the suspension. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will serve a six-game suspension for betting on non-NFL sports at the team's facility.

Rodgers and Berry can petition for reinstatement once the 2023 NFL season comes to an end.

How long has Jonathan Jones been with the Patriots?

New England Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

Jones joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 and is entering his eighth season with the team. The former Auburn Tigers defensive back tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season.

He led the team with three forced fumbles while finishing second with 56 solo tackles. The 29-year-old has 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and two-and-a-half sacks in his NFL career. Jones has two Super Bowl rings with New England.

Jonathan Jones will have a $1.5 million base salary and a $7.5 signing bonus. He will carry a cap hit of $6,191,176 and a dead cap value of $13 million in 2023.

