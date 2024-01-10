Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends of all time and still the best in the NFL today.

This past season, he had 93 receptions for 984 yards and grabbed five touchdowns. While many view this as a downseason for Kelce, he was still very effective as a TE and was the Chiefs' target.

This morning, the NFLPA unveiled its 2023 Players' All-Pro First Team list, voted on by the players. Surprisingly, Kelce was selected by the players as the best TE in the NFL.

Many fans were shocked to see Kelce make the list over TEs like George Kittle and rookie Sam LaPorta.

NFL fans react to Travis Kelce being voted as First-Team All-Pro by the players

While Travis Kelce is still one of the best TEs in the NFL with one of the best seasons this year of any TE, fans were not pleased that he was selected First-Team by the players. Many think Sam LaPorta or George Kittle should have been First-Team All-Pro.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Comparing Travis Kelce's stats to other top tight ends in 2023

Travis Kelce during Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

By no means did Kelce have a disappointing year. He has 984 yards, ranked second, 93 receptions, third, and five touchdowns, tied for seventh-most amongst TEs.

San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle had the most receiving yards with 1,020, as he was the only tight end to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. He had six receiving touchdowns, ranked second amongst TEs, and 65 receptions, 10th. His 15.7 yards per catch led all TEs with 40 or more receptions.

Detroit Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta had four more receiving touchdowns than any other TE in the NFL with 10. He had 889 yards, ranked fifth, and 86 receptions, ranked fourth.

One of these three could have been this year's best TE.