The Baltimore Ravens may have picked up a victory over the Houston Texans but they lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the remainder of the season.

Dobbins suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 25-9 victory against the Texans, when he was tackled near the goal line. He had to be helped by trainers to the locker room and on the very next play, backup running back Justice Hill scored a touchdown.

Head coach John Harbuagh confirmed that Dobbins' 2023 season is over with a torn Achilles.

Harbaugh spoke with ESPN's Jamison Hensley and said that he's 'crestfallen' for Dobbs following the injury.

"I'm crestfallen for him. We'll put our arms around him and he will be back."

Dobbins recorded 22 yards on eight carries and a rushing touchdown.

NFL fans react to J.K. Dobbins potential season-ending injury vs the Houston Texans

NFL fans were saddened to hear and see the news of Dobbins getting injured vs. the Houston Texans. Fans showed their sympathy for Dobbins and here's how they reacted:

J.K. Dobbins injury history

J.K. Dobbins during Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Dobbins has had a history of injuries during his short four-year career in the NFL.

Dobbins played 15 games in his rookie season but hasn't played more than seven games in the next three seasons. In 2021, Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the preseason, thus missing his second season in the NFL. In 2022, Dobbins suffered a knee injury on Oct. 22 and missed a total of 10 games.

With the Achilles injury, Dobbins will now miss the remaining 16 games of the Ravens' 2023 regular season. Justice Hill and Gus Edwards will now take on more duties in the backfield.

