Fans link Bill Belichick to Boston College after Jeff Hafley chooses high-profile job as Packers DC

Bill Belichick is on the open market, and some fans know where he may coach next.

Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to part ways after this season. The legendary coach interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons job but did not get it.

After the Green Bay Packers hired Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as their defensive coordinator, fans linked Belichick to the Eagles head coaching job.

"Rob Kraft is on the board of Trustees at Boston College so logically he let Bill Belichick go so he could hire him at BC." - @BaldwinTheEag

Here are a few fan tweets on X regarding Belichick and the Eagles:

"With Jeff Hafley headed to the Packers, it only makes sense that Bill Belichick will land as the next head coach at Boston College, right? Go Eagles," one fan tweeted.

"Bill Belichick is so going to be the new head coach at Boston College, isn’t he?" Another fan asked.

"Bill Belichick, you are a Boston College Eagle," one fan tweeted.

"Bill Belichick Boston college new HC. Heard it here first," another fan tweeted.

Boston College fans hope Belichick becomes the new HC. However, it is uncertain if he is interested in taking that job.

But Robert Kraft is on the board of Trustees at Boston College, so there is a connection for Belichick there if he does want that job.

Bill Belichick unlikely to coach in NFL in 2024

Bill Belichick might not coach

After Bill Belichick did not get the job with the Atlanta Falcons, it was uncertain what his next move would be.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported last week that Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL in 2024 for the first time since 1974.

“Crazy as it sounds, Bill Belichick is unlikely to coach in the NFL in the 2024 season. It will be the first time since the 1974 season that Belichick has not been with an NFL team,” Jones wrote. “But sources tell CBS Sports not to count the GOAT out for 2025. There remains a desire for Belichick to return to the sidelines … he just has to do it on his terms.”

Belichick has won six Super Bowls as an HC and has a record of 302-165 in the regular season and 31-13 in the playoffs.

Last season, the Patriots went 4-13 under Belichick, probing New England to take a different direction.

