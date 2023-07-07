“Falcons catching strays”- Fans mock Matt Ryan as Patriots throw shade at Falcons in first post on Threads

It's been over six years since the Atlanta Falcons' meltdown in Super Bowl LI where they lost to the New England Patriots after holding a 28-3 lead, and they're still getting clowned for it.

After leading 28-3 in the first half of the 2017 Super Bowl, the Falcons lost in overtime by a score of 34-28. Many people think it's the worst blown lead ever in a single sports game. Atlanta and quarterback Matt Ryan were trolled immensely following the embarrassing loss and still are to this day.

The New England Patriots reminded everyone of the embarrassing loss on Friday. They created a Thread account and wrote in their first post, "28-3" referring to the Falcons' blown lead loss.

Matt Ryan, who won the MVP of the season, was looking to secure his first Super Bowl victory. Tom Brady and the Patriots showed experience and grit, coming back from the large lead to pull off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Fans were quick to roast the Falcons following the Patriots' first Thread post, clowning them for giving up a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

Here's how fans reacted:

Both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are looking to make a big stride in 2023

While the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons were the two best teams of the 2016-2017 NFL season, they certainly aren't close to that entering the 2023 season.

Both teams missed the playoffs last season with losing records. The Falcons had a top-10 pick in the draft as they finished the season 7-10. The Patriots just missed the playoffs as they finished with an 8-9 record.

The Pats are still led by Bill Belichick and third-year QB Mac Jones, who must have a big season or the team will potentially move on from him. They've added a few players this off-season to bolster their offense such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. They have a big chance to acquire DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook.

The Falcons are in rebuild mode as they will turn to second-year QB Desmond Ridder to be their full-time starter. They also used their top-10 pick on RB Bijan Robinson from Texas.

