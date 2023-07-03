Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has done a good job since taking over as head coach in 2019.

He started his head coaching career in the NFL by making the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. This past campaign was the 'worst' of his four-year tenure with the Packers, as he led them to an 8-9 record.

Despite the underwhelming season, LaFleur is respected by his peers and is often viewed as a top coach.

Pro Football Focus, however, didn't include him on their top-10 head coaches in the NFL list. The list was compiled by writer Trevor Sikkema and has been received badly by some quarters.

It's safe to say that some fans disagree with the list, especially with LaFleur being left off. Fans voiced their outrage and reasons why LaFleur should be considered a top 10 head coach.

pH o Stonerr @pHoStonerr @PFF @TampaBayTre The fact Matt lafleur isn’t on this list is maddening. He constantly gets disrespected as a head coach. When look at what the packers were before he arrived and now after he arrived complete and total change of culture . SMH 🤦‍♂️ @PFF @TampaBayTre The fact Matt lafleur isn’t on this list is maddening. He constantly gets disrespected as a head coach. When look at what the packers were before he arrived and now after he arrived complete and total change of culture . SMH 🤦‍♂️

TB @TABealhen @PFF @TampaBayTre Matt LaFleur has 47 wins in his first 4 seasons as head coach. Keep underestimating him! @PFF @TampaBayTre Matt LaFleur has 47 wins in his first 4 seasons as head coach. Keep underestimating him!

Brett Baumeyer @bbaumeyer07 @PFF @TampaBayTre Insane that Lafluer isn’t in the top ten. 72 win percentage in first three seasons. @PFF @TampaBayTre Insane that Lafluer isn’t in the top ten. 72 win percentage in first three seasons.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski @gmnty Had the best three-year start to his career of any coach ever. And all the other great coaches with similar starts had HOF QBs too @gmnty Had the best three-year start to his career of any coach ever. And all the other great coaches with similar starts had HOF QBs too

ndkendall @ndkndll @Peter_Bukowski Well, obviously Rodgers did EVERYTHING. What a joke. LaFleur gets zero credit and might have been the only bridge holding the team together the last 3 years. @Peter_Bukowski Well, obviously Rodgers did EVERYTHING. What a joke. LaFleur gets zero credit and might have been the only bridge holding the team together the last 3 years.

Is Matt LaFleur a top-10 coach in the NFL?

Matt LaFleur during Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could argue his case as a top-10 head coach in the NFL.

He led Green Bay to the playoffs in each of the first three seasons while winning the NFC North division each year. LaFleur won 13 games in each of his first three seasons, posting records of 13-3, 13-3, and 13-4 for a combined record of 39-10.

LaFleur has two post-season wins in his four years with the Packers but missed the playoffs for the first time this past season.

It does seem a little harsh to not include LaFleur, given that Brian Daboll has only been a head coach for a season and finished with a 9-7-1 record. While he did a great job with the New York Giants, it is perhaps too early to rank him in the top 10.

