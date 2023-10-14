Fans question why Gisele Bundchen, Ciara were missing from earlier NFL broadcasts as Taylor Swift mania takes over

Taylor Swift has taken over the NFL in a short amount of time when it comes to coverage. The league has made it no secret that it is all in on the pop superstar on television.

Swift has been spotted at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season and networks made sure to spot it out. While some fans are fine with seeing Swift during NFL games, there are others questioning it.

Fans took to Twitter (X) to wonder why supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Grammy winner Ciara weren't as heavily covered as Swift:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave an answer to why Ciara and Bundchen never got the TV coverage Swift is getting:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More fans chimed on Swift's meteoric rise in the NFL:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ciara is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and has two children together, with a third one on the way. She attended the Broncos game against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, showing off her baby bump.

The "1,2 Step" singer and the family traveled to London last season when Denver played at Wembley Stadium.

Bundchen was married to Tom Brady for 13 years before getting divorced last year. She attended several NFL games while together with Brady.

This includes when Brady won his seventh career Super Bowl while playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Gisele Bundchen at Super Bowl 55

The supermodel also attended his final Super Bowl victory with the New England Patriots in 2019.

How many games has Taylor Swift attended this season?

Taylor Swift at the Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

In the 2023 season, Taylor Swift has been to three Chiefs games, the first being against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The following week saw her at MetLife Stadium when Kansas City faced the New York Jets.

Swift most recently was seen in Week 5 on Thursday night versus Wilson and the Broncos.

In all three instances, Swift was spotted with the mother of Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce. Her appearances came as the rumors of her and Kelce dating took centerstage. It seems the Swift mania isn't stopping anytime soon.