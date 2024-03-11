Arik Armstead is no longer a San Francisco 49er, and it has shocked fans.

Late on Sunday, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported that the 49ers were releasing the defensive tackle, whom they had drafted 17th overall in 2015, after nine seasons. He had been asked to take a pay cut, according to NBC's Matt Maiocco, but refused, leading to the release.

The move comes as a major surprise, given Arik Armstead's significance to the team's latest run of championship contention; and the fandom had agreed, noting that this could be its end:

With Arik Armstead gone, could Broncos' DJ Jones be set for 49ers return?

There is, however, at least one person who foresaw Arik Armstead's departure: Mike Silver, writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. He even mentioned one possible signing: DJ Jones, who previously played with the 49ers for six seasons before leaving in 2022.

The current Denver Bronco is one of the handful of players who are expected to be released by the team amidst a massive roster overhaul under Sean Payton. One of those persons who expects it to happen is Sayre Bedinger, who wrote on FanSided's Broncos vertical Predominantly Orange that his salary could be better used on cheap deals.

"While that doesn't seem like an ideal plan given the team's inability to stop the run last year even with Jones on the roster, the Broncos can't really afford to commit the nearly $13 million in salary cap space to Jones this coming season," Bedinger said. "And with that $10 million in salary cap savings, they could probably add at least two impact players on the defensive line."

Another person who foresees Jones returning to Santa Clara to replace Armstead is Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn. He opines that Javon Hargrave, who has historically been good against the pass but not against the run, could use a complement who can better stop the ground game.

"He fits the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front, he has played in it before and he's one hell of a run stopper," Cohn said. "He would be a big upgrade over the backup defensive tackles the 49ers had last season - Kevin Givens, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day."

So far, however, the Broncos have yet to make a move.