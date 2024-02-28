Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs prior the 2022 season. After two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, it was announced that he was released by the team this morning.

This comes after Valdes-Scantling only caught 63 passes for 1,002 yards and just three touchdowns in the past two regular-seasons. Valdes-Scantling had one more year remaining on his current deal, but the Chiefs decided to save $12 million in cap space by releasing him.

Since he was released, he is free to talk and sign with any team that he pleases before the start of free agency.

Though he wasn't as productive as the Chiefs hoped, he played a big part in the postseason during the team's last two Super Bowl runs. Valdes-Scanting caught 15 balls for 250 yards and three touchdowns in seven postseason games in the last two seasons.

NFL fans react to the Kansas City Chiefs releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Following the news of the Kansas City Chiefs releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs fans seemd bittersweet to see the receiver released from the team. While most fans acknowledged that he isn't worth $12 million this season, they thanked him and seemed grateful for his part in the Chiefs' last two postseason runs.

Fans are hoping the Chiefs will get a better WR1 to line up on the opposite side of Rashee Rice.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Will the Kansas City Chiefs target a wide receiver this offseason after releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

The Kansas City Chiefs do not have a lot of cap space heading into the offseason. The Chiefs also used the franchise tag this morning on CB L'Jarius Sneed.

After releasing Valdes-Scantling and tagging Sneed for a $19.8 million cap hit this season, the Chiefs have around $9 million in cap space (according to overthecap.com)

The Chiefs still have to pay their rookie class when drafted in April, so they are expected to make more moves to clear space. Not to mention they are going to try to hammer out a long-term deal with Chris Jones.

The Chiefs will likely pursue a wide receiver this offseason. It could be a free agent like Mike Evans or Calvin Ridley or they could explore a trade for players such as Justin Jefferson. The Chiefs could also use pick No. 32 on a wide receiver.