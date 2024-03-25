"Who actually believes this BS?": Fans react as Gisele Bundchen slams rumors accusing her of cheating on Tom Brady

The NFL's power couple for years, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, took most by surprise after announcing their divorce. Together for almost two decades, Bundchen and Brady were easily one of the most favored celebrity pairs.

However, their divorce and relationship continue to be discussed by internet users, fans, and the media.

A recent report also suggested infidelity, accusing Gisele Bundchen of cheating on Tom Brady with her personal Jiu-Jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valante.

During her recent interview with New York Times, Bundchen addressed the very rumors, calling out people who accused her of cheating. The supermodel was unhappy with her life becoming a 'tabloid', making sure to shut down any rumors.

“That is a lie,” Bundchen told NYT. "I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” Bündchen said of the accusations. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

Speaking of women who leave unhealthy relationships and are still blamed, Bundchen said:

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she added. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

Many fans supported Bundchen's answer.

Many revealed how they hated rumors of Bundchen cheating, wondering why people were making things up about an affair.

Bundchen and Brady, who met in 2006, were together for around 15 years before announcing their divorce in 2022.

Gisele Bundchen broke down while discussing divorce to Tom Brady

During a recent interview with Robin Roberts, Bundchen was asked about a major change in her life: her divorce from Tom Brady. According to Bundchen, her divorce was the death of a dream for her.

Tearing up immediately, Bundchen said:

"Can I have a little moment?"

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's divorce was finalized in 2022, a few weeks into Brady's final NFL season. While making proper statements to their respective followers, both Bundchen and Brady have continued to focus on their respective careers and family.