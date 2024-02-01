Dan Quinn has been among the most popular coordinators to be considered for one of the head coaching vacancies for the 2024 NFL season. Several teams apparently expressed interest in hiring him, but it has been recently reported that he will sign with the Washington Commanders. This would fill the last vacancy, so all 32 teams have a head coach.

One of the biggest names that failed to land a head coaching job during the 2024 hiring cycle is Mike Vrabel. He was shockingly fired by the Tennessee Titans this year, following a relatively successful run with the franchise. They replaced him with Brian Callahan.

With the Commanders choosing Dan Quinn, many are wondering what Mike Vrabel will do next. Rumors have begun circling that he could potentially take the year off from coaching and attempt to make a return next year. Sean Payton and Mike McCarthy recently took a similar approach, so it's not a crazy idea.

This potential possibility has sparked mixed reactions from fans:

The Washington Commanders were the final team to fill their head coaching vacancy because they were reportedly waiting for Ben Johnson whenever the Detroit Lions got eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. They lost in the Conference Championship round, but Johnson surprisingly announced that he would remain with the Lions as their offensive coordinator.

This apparently narrowed down their list, with Dan Quinn and Mike Vrabel being among the candidates. They ultimately decided to go with Quinn, taking him away from their NFC East division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, where he has been serving as their defensive coordinator.

It will be interesting to see where Vrabel ends up now, or if he decides to take a year off to prepare for the head coaching cycle next year. Apparently, many fans believe that the Commanders made the wrong choice, but both former head coaches have found success in the position previously.

Dan Quinn vs. Mike Vrabel head coach record

DC Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn spent six years as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, where he accumulated a 46-44 overall record. This includes winning three of his five playoff games across two trips to the postseason and making an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Mike Vrabel similarly spent six years as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, where he totaled a 56-48 overall record. He helped the franchise make three consecutive appearances in the NFL Playoffs but was eliminated without winning a game in two of them. This brings his postseason record to just 2-3 overall.